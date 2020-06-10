All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Thrush Drive

2813 Thrush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Thrush Dr, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY - Beautiful & decorative home in Falcons Lair Subdivision. New Ceramic Tile in Great Room. New Carpet in all bedrooms. Immaculate, decorated Home w-custom paint job throughout. Upgraded lighting throughout home. Recent addition of Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. Recently replaced appliances including refrigerator. Ceramic Tile in all wet areas. Cozy Wood burning Fireplace in Living Room. Fabulous Kitchen w-custom built-ins and Granite topped Island. Covered Patio in bk yard. Two Car Garage with remote garage door openers. Community Pool - Hike & Bike Trails - Local Playgrounds-NO RENT SUBSIDY PROGRAMS ACCEPTED - NO PETS or SMOKERS. (Owner is a Licensed Texas Real Estate Broker)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Thrush Drive have any available units?
2813 Thrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Thrush Drive have?
Some of 2813 Thrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Thrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Thrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Thrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Thrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2813 Thrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Thrush Drive offers parking.
Does 2813 Thrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Thrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Thrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Thrush Drive has a pool.
Does 2813 Thrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Thrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Thrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Thrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

