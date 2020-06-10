2813 Thrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY - Beautiful & decorative home in Falcons Lair Subdivision. New Ceramic Tile in Great Room. New Carpet in all bedrooms. Immaculate, decorated Home w-custom paint job throughout. Upgraded lighting throughout home. Recent addition of Ceiling Fans in bedrooms. Recently replaced appliances including refrigerator. Ceramic Tile in all wet areas. Cozy Wood burning Fireplace in Living Room. Fabulous Kitchen w-custom built-ins and Granite topped Island. Covered Patio in bk yard. Two Car Garage with remote garage door openers. Community Pool - Hike & Bike Trails - Local Playgrounds-NO RENT SUBSIDY PROGRAMS ACCEPTED - NO PETS or SMOKERS. (Owner is a Licensed Texas Real Estate Broker)