Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Remodeled Home in Mesquite ISD! - Cute, remodeled home ready for a new renters. The house is located in a well established neighborhood close to major roads and highways, patio is ready for those summer BBQ gatherings, large driveway, good size rooms, all it needs is your renters homiest touches, with 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, perfect for a growing family. Contact us ASAP to schedule your tour, this home is sure to go fast!



(RLNE4666446)