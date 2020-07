Amenities

SECTION 8 WELCOME

This beautiful, SPACIOUS 4 bedroom home is in need of a family. It is situated on a corner lot and includes stainless steel appliances, an open floorplan, separate shower and tub in master bath, as well as community pool and park access! Closet is being added to bonus room- 4th bedroom.

SECTION 8 FRIENDLY- Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.