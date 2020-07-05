2724 Biloxi Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained home on heavily treed lot. 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Newly remolded. New cedar fence. Lots of wood like floor. Home boasts open floor plan making it ideal for entertaining friends and family. Large covered patio with shaded private back yard. Easy access to shopping, dining & HWYs. A few minutes driving to 635. Walking distance to golf course. Awesome drive up appeal! Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.