Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2724 Biloxi Lane

2724 Biloxi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Biloxi Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Beautifully maintained home on heavily treed lot. 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Newly remolded. New cedar fence. Lots of wood like floor. Home boasts open floor plan making it ideal for entertaining friends and family. Large covered patio with shaded private back yard. Easy access to shopping, dining & HWYs. A few minutes driving to 635. Walking distance to golf course. Awesome drive up appeal! Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Biloxi Lane have any available units?
2724 Biloxi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Biloxi Lane have?
Some of 2724 Biloxi Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Biloxi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Biloxi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Biloxi Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Biloxi Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Biloxi Lane offer parking?
No, 2724 Biloxi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2724 Biloxi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Biloxi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Biloxi Lane have a pool?
No, 2724 Biloxi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Biloxi Lane have accessible units?
No, 2724 Biloxi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Biloxi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Biloxi Lane has units with dishwashers.

