Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Well maintained single story home 4-2-2, located in one Mesquite well established subdivision. Kitchen updated with granite counter top, new sink and faucet. Updated paint and wood flooring throughout, tiles in all wet areas, ceiling fans in all rooms, great master bedroom and bath. Landscaped yard with full sprinkler system, solar window coverings. Ready for immediate move in.