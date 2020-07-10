All apartments in Mesquite
2704 Whitson Way
2704 Whitson Way

2704 Whitson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Whitson Way, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Gorgeous inside! Open floorpan. 3 Bd, 2 full baths. Single story home in quiet residential area. New paint, new stainless steel appliances. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Fully renovated 4 years ago. Upgraded lighting and hardware throughout. Great deck out back for entertaining. Home has plenty of parking - full size garage in back on alley, 2 car carport in front.

Applicants must meet or exceed 3 x rent requirement. Applicants must submit the following for anyone 18 yrs and over: TAR application, DL copies, income documentation 2 most, employment verification contact, 2 prior landlord contacts, credit and background reports via cozyco [see attached docs for link].

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Whitson Way have any available units?
2704 Whitson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Whitson Way have?
Some of 2704 Whitson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Whitson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Whitson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Whitson Way pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Whitson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2704 Whitson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Whitson Way offers parking.
Does 2704 Whitson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Whitson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Whitson Way have a pool?
No, 2704 Whitson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Whitson Way have accessible units?
No, 2704 Whitson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Whitson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Whitson Way has units with dishwashers.

