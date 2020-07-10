2704 Whitson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Gorgeous inside! Open floorpan. 3 Bd, 2 full baths. Single story home in quiet residential area. New paint, new stainless steel appliances. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Fully renovated 4 years ago. Upgraded lighting and hardware throughout. Great deck out back for entertaining. Home has plenty of parking - full size garage in back on alley, 2 car carport in front.



Applicants must meet or exceed 3 x rent requirement. Applicants must submit the following for anyone 18 yrs and over: TAR application, DL copies, income documentation 2 most, employment verification contact, 2 prior landlord contacts, credit and background reports via cozyco [see attached docs for link].