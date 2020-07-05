All apartments in Mesquite
2631 Red River St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:31 AM

2631 Red River St

2631 Red River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Red River Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath can be all yours. Custom wood built trims. The beautiful upgraded elongated kitchen has lots of counter space. The Master bedroom has an elegant walk in hand crafted wooden closet. All bathrooms have tile from top to bottom. This house has a lot of character. The home is located within 5 minutes of Town East Mall and the elementary, middle and high schools are within 1 mile away. This will go quick, don't miss out on your new home. Lease With Option to Buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Red River St have any available units?
2631 Red River St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Red River St have?
Some of 2631 Red River St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Red River St currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Red River St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Red River St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 Red River St is pet friendly.
Does 2631 Red River St offer parking?
No, 2631 Red River St does not offer parking.
Does 2631 Red River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 Red River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Red River St have a pool?
No, 2631 Red River St does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Red River St have accessible units?
No, 2631 Red River St does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Red River St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Red River St has units with dishwashers.

