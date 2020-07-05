2631 Red River St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath can be all yours. Custom wood built trims. The beautiful upgraded elongated kitchen has lots of counter space. The Master bedroom has an elegant walk in hand crafted wooden closet. All bathrooms have tile from top to bottom. This house has a lot of character. The home is located within 5 minutes of Town East Mall and the elementary, middle and high schools are within 1 mile away. This will go quick, don't miss out on your new home. Lease With Option to Buy.