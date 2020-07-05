All apartments in Mesquite
Location

2626 Cumberland Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, granite counter tops in the kitchen, W/D connections, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. This cute, updated house is in a quiet neighborhood with big, beautiful trees and is within a two-minute drive of everything you could need. Nearby establishment include Dollar General, Albertsons, The Home Depot, Ross, Old Navy, Applebees and Town East Mall! It's also a short drive from McDonald Middle School, Town East Park and Bill Blackwood Park. Easily hop on 635 or Highway 80 for traveling.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
2626 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 2626 Cumberland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 Cumberland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2626 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 2626 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 2626 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2626 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

