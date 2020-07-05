2626 Cumberland Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, granite counter tops in the kitchen, W/D connections, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. This cute, updated house is in a quiet neighborhood with big, beautiful trees and is within a two-minute drive of everything you could need. Nearby establishment include Dollar General, Albertsons, The Home Depot, Ross, Old Navy, Applebees and Town East Mall! It's also a short drive from McDonald Middle School, Town East Park and Bill Blackwood Park. Easily hop on 635 or Highway 80 for traveling.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.