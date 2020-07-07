All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:13 PM

2600 Bluebird Lane

2600 Bluebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Bluebird Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Updated home on a corner lot in the Skyline neighborhood of Mesquite! Boasting 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with features including new interior paint, ceiling fans, with carpet and tile throughout! You'll enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with covered back patio with plenty of room for entertaining! Located near U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite ISD with plenty of dining and shopping nearby! Come see this today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 1/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Bluebird Lane have any available units?
2600 Bluebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Bluebird Lane have?
Some of 2600 Bluebird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Bluebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Bluebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Bluebird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Bluebird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Bluebird Lane offer parking?
No, 2600 Bluebird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Bluebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Bluebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Bluebird Lane have a pool?
No, 2600 Bluebird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Bluebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 2600 Bluebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Bluebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Bluebird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

