2521 Northview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 bed 1.1 bath home with lots of living space . Two large living areas offer space for entertaining and relaxing. Property features separate utility room and large breakfast or dinning area. Nice covered patio opens into large fenced backyard. Ceramic tile in utility, kitchen and breakfast area. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.