All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2521 Northview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2521 Northview Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

2521 Northview Drive

2521 Northview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2521 Northview Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 3 bed 1.1 bath home with lots of living space . Two large living areas offer space for entertaining and relaxing. Property features separate utility room and large breakfast or dinning area. Nice covered patio opens into large fenced backyard. Ceramic tile in utility, kitchen and breakfast area. Self-Showing available by Rently. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Northview Drive have any available units?
2521 Northview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Northview Drive have?
Some of 2521 Northview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Northview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Northview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Northview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Northview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Northview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Northview Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 Northview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Northview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Northview Drive have a pool?
No, 2521 Northview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Northview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Northview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Northview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Northview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District