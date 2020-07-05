All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2421 Trenton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2421 Trenton Circle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:05 AM

2421 Trenton Circle

2421 Trenton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2421 Trenton Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mesquite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener - Great oversize cul-de-sac lot! Very well maintained home with laminate wood floors in living and dining combo. Kitchen has built-in microwave and pantry with new granite counter-tops. Split bedrooms with jack and jill bath to service secondary rooms. Master bath provides double walk-in closets, large vanity and walk-in shower. Backyard has a covered patio, privacy fence and extended driveway to accommodate boat and RV parking. Roof replaced 2012; full sprinkler system. Extra storage shed. The monthly rent is $1,550 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3457027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Trenton Circle have any available units?
2421 Trenton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Trenton Circle have?
Some of 2421 Trenton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Trenton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Trenton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Trenton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Trenton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Trenton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Trenton Circle offers parking.
Does 2421 Trenton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Trenton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Trenton Circle have a pool?
No, 2421 Trenton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Trenton Circle have accessible units?
No, 2421 Trenton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Trenton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Trenton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District