2421 Trenton Circle

Mesquite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener - Great oversize cul-de-sac lot! Very well maintained home with laminate wood floors in living and dining combo. Kitchen has built-in microwave and pantry with new granite counter-tops. Split bedrooms with jack and jill bath to service secondary rooms. Master bath provides double walk-in closets, large vanity and walk-in shower. Backyard has a covered patio, privacy fence and extended driveway to accommodate boat and RV parking. Roof replaced 2012; full sprinkler system. Extra storage shed. The monthly rent is $1,550 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



