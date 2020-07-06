All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:52 AM

2337 Baretta Drive

2337 Baretta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Baretta Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! (Tenants' transfer did not happen). Updated 2-story home with dk laminate wood floors down, ceramic in all wet areas, appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, living area with wood blinds and FP. Carpet in upstairs BRs. Island kit, breakfast area and DA. 2 car garage and stained B-on-B fence. Very nice! 3rd bedroom is lofted (could be study or additional LA). Fridge & washer-dryer incl. New light fixture in DR and some other fixtures through house. 1 YO AC up. Updated tile in master shower. No vouchers! No pets. Sign a lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Baretta Drive have any available units?
2337 Baretta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Baretta Drive have?
Some of 2337 Baretta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Baretta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Baretta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Baretta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Baretta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2337 Baretta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Baretta Drive offers parking.
Does 2337 Baretta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 Baretta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Baretta Drive have a pool?
No, 2337 Baretta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Baretta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2337 Baretta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Baretta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 Baretta Drive has units with dishwashers.

