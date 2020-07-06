2337 Baretta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BACK ON THE MARKET! (Tenants' transfer did not happen). Updated 2-story home with dk laminate wood floors down, ceramic in all wet areas, appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, living area with wood blinds and FP. Carpet in upstairs BRs. Island kit, breakfast area and DA. 2 car garage and stained B-on-B fence. Very nice! 3rd bedroom is lofted (could be study or additional LA). Fridge & washer-dryer incl. New light fixture in DR and some other fixtures through house. 1 YO AC up. Updated tile in master shower. No vouchers! No pets. Sign a lease today!