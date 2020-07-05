BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY LOCATED IN A NICE MATURED NEIGHBORHOOD. VERY SPACIOUS WITH LOTS OF ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY TO ENJOY. COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES,DECK AND MUCH MORE. VIEW IT TODAY AND LEASE IT TOMORROW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 Woodhill Street have any available units?
231 Woodhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 231 Woodhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Woodhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.