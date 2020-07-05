All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:17 PM

231 Woodhill Street

231 Woodhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 Woodhill Street, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY LOCATED IN A NICE MATURED NEIGHBORHOOD. VERY SPACIOUS WITH LOTS OF ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY TO ENJOY. COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES,DECK AND MUCH MORE. VIEW IT TODAY AND LEASE IT TOMORROW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Woodhill Street have any available units?
231 Woodhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 231 Woodhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Woodhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Woodhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 Woodhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 231 Woodhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 Woodhill Street offers parking.
Does 231 Woodhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Woodhill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Woodhill Street have a pool?
No, 231 Woodhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Woodhill Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Woodhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Woodhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Woodhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Woodhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Woodhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

