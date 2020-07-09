All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

2309 Ithaca Drive

2309 Ithaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Ithaca Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Ithaca Drive have any available units?
2309 Ithaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Ithaca Drive have?
Some of 2309 Ithaca Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Ithaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Ithaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Ithaca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Ithaca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2309 Ithaca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Ithaca Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Ithaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Ithaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Ithaca Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Ithaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Ithaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Ithaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Ithaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Ithaca Drive has units with dishwashers.

