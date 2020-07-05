All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Buckeye Drive

2301 Buckeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Buckeye Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul de sac property that provides great privacy. Imagine having a great parking and play area in this private Cul de sac. Home features 1 bedroom downstairs and 4 upstairs along with 3 full baths. The master bathroom offers dual sinks, walk in closets, a jetted tub, and a walk in shower. Ideal for the growing family and great space for entertaining. Home has been updated with new paint on the exterior and interior along with new granite in the kitchen. Lot of features that must be seen on the property. Amazing backyard features a beautiful pergola and a shed for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Buckeye Drive have any available units?
2301 Buckeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Buckeye Drive have?
Some of 2301 Buckeye Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Buckeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Buckeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Buckeye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Buckeye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2301 Buckeye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Buckeye Drive offers parking.
Does 2301 Buckeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Buckeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Buckeye Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Buckeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Buckeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Buckeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Buckeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Buckeye Drive has units with dishwashers.

