2301 Buckeye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cul de sac property that provides great privacy. Imagine having a great parking and play area in this private Cul de sac. Home features 1 bedroom downstairs and 4 upstairs along with 3 full baths. The master bathroom offers dual sinks, walk in closets, a jetted tub, and a walk in shower. Ideal for the growing family and great space for entertaining. Home has been updated with new paint on the exterior and interior along with new granite in the kitchen. Lot of features that must be seen on the property. Amazing backyard features a beautiful pergola and a shed for storage.