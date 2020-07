Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

What a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! This property features an open floor plan, master bedroom and bathroom downstairs with an oversized walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and game room upstairs, granite countertops in kitchen, black appliances and cherry cabinets, and a nice size fenced yard with a covered patio. There is a community pool and park and is nestled in a prime location off of Interstate 20.