2221 Stonebrook Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities pool

This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath townhouse is located in the Falcon Liar subdivision in Mesquite, TX. This home is located in a highly sought after area with a great school district. The master bedroom is downstairs and the two secondary bedrooms are upstairs. The kitchen has an island for seating as well as a sitting area in the kitchen. There is a community HOA pool. The HOA includes lawn care for the front yard. The HOA dues will be paid by the owner. This property is a must see!!! Don't miss out!!! The property will be available for viewing December 29, 2018.