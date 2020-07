Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room

If you are looking for a spacious 2 story home, well you have found it! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath has the perfect game room for entertaining. Not only is the interior spacious but the exterior has just as much room for activities. The master bedroom is has a very spacious walk in closet and garden tub to soak after a long day.



Welcome Home