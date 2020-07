Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story house is located in a quiet neighborhood conveniently close to 635-LBJ Freeway and I-80. Plenty of shops, dining, and recreation nearby. Large rooms with a kitchen that opens into the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Additional attractive features of this house include a gas start fireplace, a spacious backyard, and a long driveway. Come see soon. This won't last long.