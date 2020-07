Amenities

walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities

Home features a specious family room that opens to dining area and the large open kitchen with island. Master bedroom has a large garden tub and shower with large walkin closet. Fenced back yard. Close walking distance to schools. This home is ready and waiting for the perfect family now.

CONTRACT IS PENDING ON HOME AS OF 7/25/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.