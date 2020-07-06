All apartments in Mesquite
210 Green Canyon Drive

Location

210 Green Canyon Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Drive up to this superb 3 bed 2 bath home in North Mesquite. This open and spacious living room can be used as a central point for entertaining and comfort with a stylish corner fireplace. Dine on your breakfast bar in your functional kitchen with lots of counter space. Come home to this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have any available units?
210 Green Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Green Canyon Drive have?
Some of 210 Green Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Green Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Green Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Green Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Green Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Green Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Green Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Green Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Green Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Green Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

