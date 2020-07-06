Drive up to this superb 3 bed 2 bath home in North Mesquite. This open and spacious living room can be used as a central point for entertaining and comfort with a stylish corner fireplace. Dine on your breakfast bar in your functional kitchen with lots of counter space. Come home to this beauty!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Green Canyon Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
What amenities does 210 Green Canyon Drive have?
Some of 210 Green Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Green Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Green Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.