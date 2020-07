Amenities

Fabulous FOUR bedroom with many upgrades including carpeting, ceramic tile and appliances. Grand den with corner fireplace in an open and flowing floorplan. Kitchen with spacious breakfast nook.Master features garden tub with separate shower. All this one hard to find one level floorplan. Will not last long!