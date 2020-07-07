1933 Cochran Drive

Amenities

Adorable four bedroom home, located in great community, is move-in ready! Gorgeous faux wood flooring and ceramic tile, lots of beautiful natural light, tall ceilings and a concrete area outside the french doors to the backyard. Wait until you see this kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, stone back splash, pantry and island giving additional counter space and storage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, spacious formal dining off the entryway, brick fireplace with pretty white mantle, and great sized bathrooms. Don't miss out on this amazing home!