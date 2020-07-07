1817 Sycamore Drive

Amenities

Our dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections off of a bonus room, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The big corner lot is located minutes from various establishments including La Silla Taqueria, Future Telecom, Dollar Tree, Taco Casa, McDonald's, Chase Bank, Balch Springs Bingo, Wendy's, La Michoacana Meat Market, Whataburger and much more. The home is one street away from McWhorter Elementary School and Park. Very easy access to 635!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.