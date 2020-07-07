All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1817 Sycamore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1817 Sycamore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1817 Sycamore Drive

1817 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1817 Sycamore Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Our dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections off of a bonus room, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The big corner lot is located minutes from various establishments including La Silla Taqueria, Future Telecom, Dollar Tree, Taco Casa, McDonald's, Chase Bank, Balch Springs Bingo, Wendy's, La Michoacana Meat Market, Whataburger and much more. The home is one street away from McWhorter Elementary School and Park. Very easy access to 635!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
1817 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 1817 Sycamore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 1817 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District