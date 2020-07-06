All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
1707 Summit Street
1707 Summit Street

1707 Summit Street
Location

1707 Summit Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Mesquite neighborhood. Located in Northridge Estates with 1,156 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.1 baths, living area, dining, open kitchen, fenced yard, and parking. Also includes laminate wood flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connection, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. Easy access to nearby schools, shopping, dining, parks, transportation and highways. Strong income and credit only please. Will consider pets on a case by case basis.
Great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Summit Street have any available units?
1707 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Summit Street have?
Some of 1707 Summit Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Summit Street offers parking.
Does 1707 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 1707 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 1707 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Summit Street has units with dishwashers.

