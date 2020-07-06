1707 Summit Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Mesquite neighborhood. Located in Northridge Estates with 1,156 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.1 baths, living area, dining, open kitchen, fenced yard, and parking. Also includes laminate wood flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher, washer and dryer connection, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. Easy access to nearby schools, shopping, dining, parks, transportation and highways. Strong income and credit only please. Will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Great place to call home!