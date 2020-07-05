All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1636 Ariel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1636 Ariel Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:29 AM

1636 Ariel Drive

1636 Ariel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1636 Ariel Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
HOUSING VOUCHERs welcome. Beautifully maintained custom home on a clean and neat tree lined street. Fabulous entry opens to lovely living area accented by a handsome fireplace. Great kitchen that is a cook's dream with beautiful cabinets, stone accents and stone back splash. Kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, breakfast bar, gas cook-top and all elite luxury appliances. Luxurious kitchen. Garage is immaculate with a commercial grade floor. Master bath has separate vanities, walk-in closet and soaking tub. Beautiful fenced yard with newly installed patio. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Ariel Drive have any available units?
1636 Ariel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Ariel Drive have?
Some of 1636 Ariel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Ariel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Ariel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Ariel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Ariel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1636 Ariel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Ariel Drive offers parking.
Does 1636 Ariel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Ariel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Ariel Drive have a pool?
No, 1636 Ariel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Ariel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1636 Ariel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Ariel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Ariel Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District