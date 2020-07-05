1636 Ariel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

HOUSING VOUCHERs welcome. Beautifully maintained custom home on a clean and neat tree lined street. Fabulous entry opens to lovely living area accented by a handsome fireplace. Great kitchen that is a cook's dream with beautiful cabinets, stone accents and stone back splash. Kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, breakfast bar, gas cook-top and all elite luxury appliances. Luxurious kitchen. Garage is immaculate with a commercial grade floor. Master bath has separate vanities, walk-in closet and soaking tub. Beautiful fenced yard with newly installed patio. Available immediately.