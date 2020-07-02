All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 9 2019

1628 Cascade Street

1628 Cascade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Cascade Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

Property Amenities
Located in the heart of Mesquite, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you, to call it Home!

Boasting of an Open Floor Plan and Huge Yard, it offers space for entertaining and the serenity of relaxing Outdoors with Wooded Views.

The Spacious Living Room features a Rustic Stone Fireplace, Wood Floors and Modern Ceiling Fan. The Ceramic Tiled Kitchen with Eat in Dining, flows nicely into the formal Dining Area and offers panoramic views of the back yard.

This Home won't last too long. Pre-Schedule a self-guided tour and apply on-line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Cascade Street have any available units?
1628 Cascade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Cascade Street have?
Some of 1628 Cascade Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Cascade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Cascade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Cascade Street pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Cascade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1628 Cascade Street offer parking?
No, 1628 Cascade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Cascade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Cascade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Cascade Street have a pool?
No, 1628 Cascade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Cascade Street have accessible units?
No, 1628 Cascade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Cascade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Cascade Street has units with dishwashers.

