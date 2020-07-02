1628 Cascade Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Located in the heart of Mesquite, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you, to call it Home!



Boasting of an Open Floor Plan and Huge Yard, it offers space for entertaining and the serenity of relaxing Outdoors with Wooded Views.



The Spacious Living Room features a Rustic Stone Fireplace, Wood Floors and Modern Ceiling Fan. The Ceramic Tiled Kitchen with Eat in Dining, flows nicely into the formal Dining Area and offers panoramic views of the back yard.



This Home won't last too long. Pre-Schedule a self-guided tour and apply on-line