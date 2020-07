Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable home that has arched doorways and a great open floor plan. Built in 2006. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Double sinks in Master and a tub and shower. Ceramic tile entry. The bedrooms have nice walk-in closets.There are ceiling fans through out the house. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.