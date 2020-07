Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Complete Interior Renovation! Rare Opportunity To Find A Home For Lease In This Condition! New Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances (never used), All New Cabinets In Kitchen & Bathrooms, New Plumbing Fixtures & Vanities Throughout, Brand New Shower Enclosures & Bathtub, New Lighting Fixtures Throughout, New Flooring Throughout, New Doors & Hardware Throughout, New Paint & Texture On Walls & Ceilings Throughout. Absolute Must See!