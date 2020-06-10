All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019

1513 Huntington Drive

Location

1513 Huntington Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Mother in law suite!Gather with family and friends in this beautiful one owner Pulte home featuring two Master bedroom suites on each floor plus 3 additional bedrooms for a total of 5,3 full baths&1 half bath.Listen to music throughout the house on your intercom radio as you entertain in the two large living and dining areas while serving drinks from your wet bar.Lots of storage in the kitchen including a hutch for your special dishes.Plenty of room for cooking with an additional outside cooking area with exhaust fan-not included in tax appraisal.Park your boat or RV on the extra pad. Fifteen minute drive to downtown Dallas. Shopping,entertainment & parks nearby. No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Huntington Drive have any available units?
1513 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1513 Huntington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1513 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.

