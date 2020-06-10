1513 Huntington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Mother in law suite!Gather with family and friends in this beautiful one owner Pulte home featuring two Master bedroom suites on each floor plus 3 additional bedrooms for a total of 5,3 full baths&1 half bath.Listen to music throughout the house on your intercom radio as you entertain in the two large living and dining areas while serving drinks from your wet bar.Lots of storage in the kitchen including a hutch for your special dishes.Plenty of room for cooking with an additional outside cooking area with exhaust fan-not included in tax appraisal.Park your boat or RV on the extra pad. Fifteen minute drive to downtown Dallas. Shopping,entertainment & parks nearby. No HOA.