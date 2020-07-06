Natural light fills this traditional style home in an established neighborhood with great drive up appeal and mature shade trees......nice flowing open floor plan featuring 2 living and dining areas with master separated from other bedrooms...formal living and dining areas have high ceilings and a beautiful wood burning fireplace...located near Town East Mall and many surrounding restaurants and businesses...this home won't last long on the market...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Colborne Drive have any available units?
1505 Colborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Colborne Drive have?
Some of 1505 Colborne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Colborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Colborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.