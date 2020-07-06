All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1505 Colborne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1505 Colborne Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:06 AM

1505 Colborne Drive

1505 Colborne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1505 Colborne Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Natural light fills this traditional style home in an established neighborhood with great drive up appeal and mature shade trees......nice flowing open floor plan featuring 2 living and dining areas with master separated from other bedrooms...formal living and dining areas have high ceilings and a beautiful wood burning fireplace...located near Town East Mall and many surrounding restaurants and businesses...this home won't last long on the market...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Colborne Drive have any available units?
1505 Colborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Colborne Drive have?
Some of 1505 Colborne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Colborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Colborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Colborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Colborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1505 Colborne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Colborne Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Colborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Colborne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Colborne Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Colborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Colborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Colborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Colborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Colborne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District