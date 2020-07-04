All apartments in Mesquite
1411 Springwood Drive
1411 Springwood Drive

1411 Springwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Springwood Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful move-in ready home located in great community, close to schools and parks! Recently updated kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinetry and glass tile back splash. Home features gorgeous wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings and large windows bringing in natural light. Spacious master suite, located on the first floor, offers dual sinks, built-in vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Nice sized backyard has large concrete section perfect for grilling and entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

