1411 Springwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful move-in ready home located in great community, close to schools and parks! Recently updated kitchen equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinetry and glass tile back splash. Home features gorgeous wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings and large windows bringing in natural light. Spacious master suite, located on the first floor, offers dual sinks, built-in vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Nice sized backyard has large concrete section perfect for grilling and entertaining guests.