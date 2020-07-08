All apartments in Mesquite
1409 Mount Vernon Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

1409 Mount Vernon Drive

1409 Mount Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Mount Vernon Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Wonderfully REMODELED 1 story home is located in the desirable Mesquite area close to Rugel Park. Beautiful wood floors welcome you in to a fully updated Kitchen featuring new granite counter tops and back splash throughout. Bathrooms are fully updated with elegant tile and luxury faucets and granite counter tops. Attractive luminaries and fans throughout the home and fresh paint. This home has a large bonus living room in the back that compliments the high appeal and functionality of this home. Large fenced backyard with a useful storage shed. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have any available units?
1409 Mount Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have?
Some of 1409 Mount Vernon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Mount Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Mount Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Mount Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Mount Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.

