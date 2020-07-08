1409 Mount Vernon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Wonderfully REMODELED 1 story home is located in the desirable Mesquite area close to Rugel Park. Beautiful wood floors welcome you in to a fully updated Kitchen featuring new granite counter tops and back splash throughout. Bathrooms are fully updated with elegant tile and luxury faucets and granite counter tops. Attractive luminaries and fans throughout the home and fresh paint. This home has a large bonus living room in the back that compliments the high appeal and functionality of this home. Large fenced backyard with a useful storage shed. Come check it out!