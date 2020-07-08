This Wonderfully REMODELED 1 story home is located in the desirable Mesquite area close to Rugel Park. Beautiful wood floors welcome you in to a fully updated Kitchen featuring new granite counter tops and back splash throughout. Bathrooms are fully updated with elegant tile and luxury faucets and granite counter tops. Attractive luminaries and fans throughout the home and fresh paint. This home has a large bonus living room in the back that compliments the high appeal and functionality of this home. Large fenced backyard with a useful storage shed. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have any available units?
1409 Mount Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Mount Vernon Drive have?
Some of 1409 Mount Vernon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Mount Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Mount Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.