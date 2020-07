Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful home with unique features throughout! A bright and open living room greets you upon entry with a stunning ceiling-high brick fireplace. Find stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and granite counter tops in the kitchen! The formal dining area creates a space for all to enjoy. Come and tour this today!