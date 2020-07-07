1321 Cypress Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

This gorgeous dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite has been completed updated inside for a modern feel and now includes ceiling fans, tall ceilings, central heat/air, laminate, carpet, and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, stainless steal appliances, a two-car garage, gorgeous granite counter-tops, and a very high wood fenced-in backyard. The home has a loft upstairs, perfect for a bonus room, in-home office or storage space. The home is in a perfect location, minutes from establishments such as Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, Golden Chick, Crispy N Puffy Taquito, Yia Yia's House of Gyros, Mesquite Nails, Skye Nails & Spa, Planet Fitness, Dollar General and so much more!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.