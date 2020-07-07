All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 Cypress Dr

1321 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Cypress Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This gorgeous dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite has been completed updated inside for a modern feel and now includes ceiling fans, tall ceilings, central heat/air, laminate, carpet, and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, stainless steal appliances, a two-car garage, gorgeous granite counter-tops, and a very high wood fenced-in backyard. The home has a loft upstairs, perfect for a bonus room, in-home office or storage space. The home is in a perfect location, minutes from establishments such as Boomer Jack's Grill & Bar, Golden Chick, Crispy N Puffy Taquito, Yia Yia's House of Gyros, Mesquite Nails, Skye Nails & Spa, Planet Fitness, Dollar General and so much more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Cypress Dr have any available units?
1321 Cypress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Cypress Dr have?
Some of 1321 Cypress Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Cypress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Cypress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Cypress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Cypress Dr offers parking.
Does 1321 Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Cypress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Cypress Dr have a pool?
No, 1321 Cypress Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 1321 Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Cypress Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

