Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1317 Mount Vernon Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1317 Mount Vernon Dr
1317 Mount Vernon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Mount Vernon Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built 1968
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have any available units?
1317 Mount Vernon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have?
Some of 1317 Mount Vernon Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 Mount Vernon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Mount Vernon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Mount Vernon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr offers parking.
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Mount Vernon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Mount Vernon Dr has units with dishwashers.
