1313 Ellington Drive

Nicely remodeled home in a great, established neighborhood! 3-2-2 with upgraded granite, luxury vinyl plank in large family room. Large master bedroom, master bath has walk-in shower and nice walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and updated second bathroom! Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, newer range, microwave, dishwasher, sink that overlooks a very large backyard. Washer,dryer hook ups inside home. Good schools, quiet neighborhood. Incentive for longer lease. Come live here today!