Mesquite, TX
1301 Lorraine Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

1301 Lorraine Lane

1301 Lorraine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Lorraine Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home located on a large lot in Mesquite. Interior kitchen has plenty of cabintry and hard wood floors. Living room is spacious. Large fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have any available units?
1301 Lorraine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1301 Lorraine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Lorraine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Lorraine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Lorraine Lane offers parking.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Lorraine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Lorraine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

