1212 Redman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single level duplex - 3 beds, 2 full baths, open living and kitchen area. Designer neutral paint and wood laminate throughout. Spacious closets, high ceilings, tile in wet areas, and full size W-D hookups in separate utility area. Private fenced back yard with patio, and attached front 2-car garage. HOA maintains front and side yards.

Within minutes of shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy access to major highways.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage