1212 Redman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Redman Avenue

1212 Redman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Redman Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level duplex - 3 beds, 2 full baths, open living and kitchen area. Designer neutral paint and wood laminate throughout. Spacious closets, high ceilings, tile in wet areas, and full size W-D hookups in separate utility area. Private fenced back yard with patio, and attached front 2-car garage. HOA maintains front and side yards.
Within minutes of shopping, dining, entertainment, and easy access to major highways.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Redman Avenue have any available units?
1212 Redman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Redman Avenue have?
Some of 1212 Redman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Redman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Redman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Redman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Redman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1212 Redman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Redman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1212 Redman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Redman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Redman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1212 Redman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Redman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1212 Redman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Redman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Redman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

