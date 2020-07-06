Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1209 Woodthorpe Dr, Mesquite, TX 75181

Must see home!!!. Very clean with many recent updates. Color schemes in the best of taste. High quality wood floors. Granite counters in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen is the heart of this home with beautiful luxury appliance package. Master shower updated with lovely accent tile. The back yard is an oasis with lovely in ground pool.



$50 application fee per adult

$235 admin fee due at move-in, 1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee, Pets under 35lbs allowed. $250 pet fee per pet, max 2.