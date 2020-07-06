All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:03 AM

1209 Woodthorpe Dr

Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

1209 Woodthorpe Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1209 Woodthorpe Dr, Mesquite, TX 75181
Must see home!!!. Very clean with many recent updates. Color schemes in the best of taste. High quality wood floors. Granite counters in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen is the heart of this home with beautiful luxury appliance package. Master shower updated with lovely accent tile. The back yard is an oasis with lovely in ground pool.

$50 application fee per adult
$235 admin fee due at move-in, 1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee, Pets under 35lbs allowed. $250 pet fee per pet, max 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have any available units?
1209 Woodthorpe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have?
Some of 1209 Woodthorpe Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Woodthorpe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Woodthorpe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Woodthorpe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr offer parking?
No, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr has a pool.
Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Woodthorpe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Woodthorpe Dr has units with dishwashers.

