Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
114 Danbury Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 Danbury Dr

114 Danbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Danbury Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a carport and a outside storage. The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Mesquite Convention Center, West Mesquite High School and Mesquite Memorial Stadium. It's also just a short drive to Griff's Hamburgers, McDonald's, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Waffle House, Whataburger, Taco Bueno, Metro by T-Mobile and much more! The home is just a minute from 635 for an easy commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Danbury Dr have any available units?
114 Danbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Danbury Dr have?
Some of 114 Danbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Danbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
114 Danbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Danbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Danbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 114 Danbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 114 Danbury Dr offers parking.
Does 114 Danbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Danbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Danbury Dr have a pool?
No, 114 Danbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 114 Danbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 114 Danbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Danbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Danbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

