1009 Buckeye Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute, bright home featuring large living area, 2 dining areas, large kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Laminate floors recently installed for bedrooms. Dining area with window seats, kitchen with big island and pantry area. Master bathroom has skylights and windows, dual vanities and separate shower area. Fenced backyard, quiet street, convenient location. Gas stove and oven for kitchen. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet security is $300 per pet depending on size. Please use TAR Application Form when applying. Will not consider short term lease.