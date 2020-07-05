All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1009 Buckeye Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute, bright home featuring large living area, 2 dining areas, large kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Laminate floors recently installed for bedrooms. Dining area with window seats, kitchen with big island and pantry area. Master bathroom has skylights and windows, dual vanities and separate shower area. Fenced backyard, quiet street, convenient location. Gas stove and oven for kitchen. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet security is $300 per pet depending on size. Please use TAR Application Form when applying. Will not consider short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Buckeye Drive have any available units?
1009 Buckeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Buckeye Drive have?
Some of 1009 Buckeye Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Buckeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Buckeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Buckeye Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Buckeye Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Buckeye Drive offer parking?
No, 1009 Buckeye Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Buckeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Buckeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Buckeye Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Buckeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Buckeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Buckeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Buckeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Buckeye Drive has units with dishwashers.

