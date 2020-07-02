All apartments in Melissa
Find more places like 4400 Cherry Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melissa, TX
/
4400 Cherry Cove
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4400 Cherry Cove

4400 Cherry Cove · (469) 867-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melissa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4400 Cherry Cove, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Stunning new home with 4 bedrooms open floor large kitchen with stainless appliances large island, granite kitchen counter top.Large walk in pantry for your kitchen storage. The 4th bedroom could be used a study or office. All doors 8' tall lots windows. Wood floor in living room with gas log fire place, large backyard has a over-sized covered patio. Community offers Kids play ground, park, pool and club house with fitness center plus jogging path for walk or bicycle to ride. Best community in Melissa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Cherry Cove have any available units?
4400 Cherry Cove has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4400 Cherry Cove have?
Some of 4400 Cherry Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Cherry Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Cherry Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Cherry Cove pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Cherry Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove offer parking?
No, 4400 Cherry Cove does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Cherry Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Cherry Cove has a pool.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove have accessible units?
No, 4400 Cherry Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Cherry Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Cherry Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Cherry Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4400 Cherry Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Melissa 3 BedroomsMelissa Apartments with Garages
Melissa Apartments with GymsMelissa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Melissa Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TX
Carrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity