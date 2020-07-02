4400 Cherry Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Stunning new home with 4 bedrooms open floor large kitchen with stainless appliances large island, granite kitchen counter top.Large walk in pantry for your kitchen storage. The 4th bedroom could be used a study or office. All doors 8' tall lots windows. Wood floor in living room with gas log fire place, large backyard has a over-sized covered patio. Community offers Kids play ground, park, pool and club house with fitness center plus jogging path for walk or bicycle to ride. Best community in Melissa.