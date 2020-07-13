/
pet friendly apartments
50 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1114 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
116 Meadow View Lane
116 Meadow View Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 bath home. Close to 75 and less than 15 minutes to McKinney. Cable ready. Security system. Sprinkler System. Nice Wooden Deck and a large backyard. 2 Car Garage with Garage Door Opener. Ceiling fans. Refrigerator Washer-Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1129 Acacia Drive
1129 Acacia Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1966 sqft
This beautiful home boasts a fabulous open floor plan with wood look laminate throughout the main living and sleeping areas.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Dr.
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Charming and well maintained home! - Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2221 Meadow Dr
2221 Meadow Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1663 sqft
Spacious home offering split 3 bedroom and 4th room that can be used as a bedroom or office. Nice size living room, separate dining room off kitchen, appliances included, granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2114 Cypress Way
2114 Cypress Way, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Beautiful wood floors in the living room make this the perfect haven for relaxation. Kitchen hosts a large island and plenty of counter space. Kitchen is open to the living area and dining area. Recessed lighting in common areas.
Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Wildwood Drive
1006 Wildwood Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Over 1 acre single story-escape the city! Cute 4 bedroom with country charm. Huge covered patio spans the back of the house. No smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 Accepted.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
137 Mill Street
137 Mill Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1740 sqft
Beautiful and large 3-2-2 one story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fire place. Split master with large bathroom. Sprinkler system, located on a quiet street, good Anna Schools.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1601 Red Oak Trail
1601 Red Oak Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2836 sqft
Home Sweet Home! This two-story home features open concept living and large rooms. Easy access to Highway 75, local shopping, and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Melissa
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.