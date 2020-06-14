Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX with garage

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1109 Dickenson Drive
1109 Dickenson Drive, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2024 sqft
This spacious floorplan features a foyer that flows into a large formal dining room and into an open concept kitchen and huge living area that is prewired for surround sound with in wall speakers.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3007 Pinecrest Drive
3007 Pinecrest Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2353 sqft
Bright Open Floorplan beautiful home feature 3 Bedr +study downstairs, 3 full Baths, Gameroom or 4th bedroom on 2nd floor with full bath and closet. Kitchen with Granite and new SS Appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2406 Pheasant Run
2406 Pheasant Run, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2421 sqft
Lovely country style home sits on a huge lot of 10+ thousand square feets. A covered patio runs the entire length of the home - perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2206 Patriot
2206 Patriot Drive, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2129 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Highland built home located in Liberty subdivision. The home also features a office off of the family room. Liberty is a nice quite neighborhood and a great place to raise a family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3511 Sequoia Lane
3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3311 Founders Way
3311 Founder's Way, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2045 sqft
Welcome to your stunning new home, complete with a sun-filled home office! This immaculate space consists of 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms and office with closet), 2 full baths, a separate formal dining (or sitting,play room), and a large kitchen that
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2300 Redbud Drive
2300 Redbud Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1742 sqft
Cute 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home with stone elevation, just 2 years old, granite kitchen counter top,custom paint,split bedrooms,kitchen has lots of cabinets, second bath has updated with granite counter top and mirror.cover patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2320 Mulberry Drive
2320 Mulberry Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
Stone and brick single family home built in 2016. This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1805 White Rock
1805 White Rock, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1527 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL! PRISTINE 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SWEETWATER CROSSING SUBDIVISION.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4511 Lake Breeze Drive
4511 Lake Breeze Drive, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4182 sqft
Stunning French Country Luxury Home on a 1-acre wooded creek lot with a 8-acre heavily treed reserve in the back. Upgrades through out the whole house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Melissa, TX

Melissa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

