Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs. Formal Dining and Family Living areas have high quality laminate wood flooring, kitchen, utility and baths have ceramic tile. Master bedroom down, three bedrooms and game room up consist of a Perfect floor plan.