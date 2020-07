Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Good drive-up to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath K-Hov home. Formal Dining (currently used as a Study), Kitchen opens up to the Breakfast area and the Family Room. Tile faced Fireplace with gaslogs - Covered Patio - Large Master Bedroom with room for a Sitting Area. Split arrangement for the secondary Bedrooms. Ceiling fans in most rooms - great floor plan. Nice 12mm new laminate wood flooring throughout the house for easy maintenance.