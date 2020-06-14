Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX

Finding an apartment in Seguin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
954 sqft
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
195 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
16 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
450 South Water Lane
450 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1799 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft area! Over-sized lot with covered patio and deck that over looks the greenbelt. Extra parking with extended drive way. Fresh paint, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, large laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
261 S Water Ln
261 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1380 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 100

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1747 Fm 1101
1747 Farm-to-Market Road 1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
605 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seguin, TX

Finding an apartment in Seguin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

