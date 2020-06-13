Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

190 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX

Finding an apartment in Cibolo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
517 Saddle Back Trail
517 Saddle Back Trail, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2597 sqft
- Near Randolph Air Force Base! Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2429 sqft
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 CANYON VISTA
228 Canyon Vista, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
228 CANYON VISTA Available 07/01/20 LARGE CIBOLO RENTAL! - LARGE RENTAL IN CIBOLO VISTA SUBDIVISION. MASTER BEDROOM, THREE SECONDARY BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Country Vale
220 Country Vale, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2412 sqft
220 Country Vale Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, With Huge Gameroom! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
276 Willow View
276 Willow View, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
155 Woodstone Loop
155 Woodstone Loop, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
3109 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Cibolo

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 Secretariat
816 Secretariat Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1889 sqft
NICE 3 BR 2.5 BATH FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN & FIREPLACE IN LIVING*SEPARATE DINING ROOM*2 LIVING AREAS*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & NEW BRAUNFELS*SCHERTZ/CIBOLO SCHOOL DISTRICT - NICE 3 BR 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5744 Ty Lindstrom
5744 Ty Lindstrom, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
5744 Ty Lindstrom Available 07/03/20 Scenic Hills In Cibolo off 35 interstate - Looking for a one story with 4 bedrooms close to 35? Look no further than this gem located in Scenic Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5725 MAXFLI DR
5725 Maxfli Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1510 sqft
SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GOLF COMMUNITY, EASY ACCESS TO I-35.
Results within 5 miles of Cibolo
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
31 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
City Guide for Cibolo, TX

Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.

Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cibolo, TX

Finding an apartment in Cibolo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

