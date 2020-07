Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel ice maker oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar game room internet access online portal pool table trash valet

Experience the new Villas at Stonebridge Ranch, a premier apartment community located in McKinney ISD, minutes from shopping and dining in downtown McKinney. Featuring all new premium finishes including hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinets and modern lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. The outdoor pool expansion, includes a brand new outdoor kitchen and dining area, fire pit with lounge seating and outdoor games.We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.